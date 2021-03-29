995 new Covid-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Haryana

-
ALSO READ
Cong moves no-confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly
9 SAD MLAs booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly
Haryana Guv nod to Bill providing 75% quota to locals in pvt sector jobs
Criticism makes me better, says Khattar on Congress' no-confidence motion
Haryana Cong to embark on 'peace march' in support of protesting farmers
-
Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the toll to 3,143, while the infection count rose to 2,88,714 with 995 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.
A fatality each linked to the virus was reported from Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts, it said.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (280), Karnal (159) and Yamunanagar (101) districts.
Haryana has 9,312 active cases of the novel coronavirus. The recovery rate stands at 95.69 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU