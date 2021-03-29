995 new Covid-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Haryana

reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the toll to 3,143, while the infection count rose to 2,88,714 with 995 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each linked to the virus was reported from Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (280), Karnal (159) and Yamunanagar (101) districts.

has 9,312 active cases of the novel The recovery rate stands at 95.69 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)