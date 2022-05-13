AAP demands razing of alleged illegal properties at Delhi BJP chief's house

Alleging that certain portions of Delhi chief Adesh Gupta's residence and office are "illegal", the AAP on Friday demanded the civic body to demolish those "unauthorised constructions" by 11 am on Saturday, failing which, he said, his party will get them razed using bulldozers.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said a section of the media recently reported about the unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence.

He alleged that the Delhi president's "political office" in West Patel Nagar, too, was an "illegal construction" as it was an encroachment on the land of a civic body-run primary school.

Pathak said his party had earlier written to the mayor and commissioner of the civic body concerned demanding a probe into the alleged unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence and office, but no action was taken.

"This can't be done anymore. I demand the BJP-ruled that the unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence and his illegal political office be demolished tomorrow by 11 am," Pathak said.

"Else, we will go to his residence taking bulldozers and bring down the unauthorised constructions there. We will also take action against his illegal office," he added.

