Stalin likely to head TN delegation to World Economic Forum meet in Davos

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
PM Modi at Davos introduces 'P3 movement' for climate change commitments
What did Indian PM and the Chinese President say at Davos?
Modi at WEF's Davos showcases India as future tech & economic powerhouse
I'm racing against time to make development possible for all: TN CM Stalin
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to lead a delegation from the state to attend the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting to be held in Davos, Switzerland from May 22.
Sources in the Tamil Nadu government told IANS that the delegation is likely to include state Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu and officials from departments of industries, finance, and health.
The Tamil Nadu side is focusing on wooing investments for the state citing its vibrant industrial culture and the several investments the state has received ever since the DMK government assumed office even amid the tough days of Covid -19 pandemic.
It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu guidance, the nodal investment promotion and felicitation agency of the state has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish India's first manufacturing hub (AMHUB).
Tamil Nadu is chairing the AMHUB that has around ten members including the United States, Denmark, Spain, and Brazil and it is the only state from South Asia that has signed an MoU with the WEF.
Sources told IANS that the state would have a dedicated lounge at the Davos summit and a pavilion as well. The delegation will showcase the industrial climate of the state and will interact with investors and other business and industrial groups who participate in the WEF.
The dedicated lounge, according to officials, will have interactive screens and posters.
Tamil Nadu delegation will focus on wooing investment to the state by showing its industrial-friendly climate as well as project the renewable energy initiatives in the state.
The title of WEF Davos for 2022 is 'Industrial revolution 4.0' , but the focus of the Tamil Nadu delegation is to woo investments and will have round table discussions with CEOs on the sidelines of the events to bring investments to the state.
--IANS
aal/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU