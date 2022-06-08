AAP dissolves Gujarat unit ahead of state elections, new team to be formed

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets governor, stakes claim to form gov in Punjab
Chandigarh civic polls: AAP emerges leading party, sitting mayor loses
AAP to launch massive membership drive in southern states, take out marches
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on Wednesday: Report
-
In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dissolved its Gujarat unit.
However, state unit president Gopal Italia will continue as president, and a new unit will be announced soon.
While making the announcement, Italia said, "Till date the organisation was formed with an idea or motive to spread party messages to each and every household of the state, but the new organisation will be formed with an aim to win elections."
He further said that the dissolved unit was expanded when new leaders were accommodated in the party, who were given tasks and assignments considering their experience and knowledge. They have worked for the party with dedication and determination and that is why in a very short span, the party has started playing the role of opposition, he said.
"During this journey, many more workers and leaders have joined the party, they too are experienced and knowledgeable in their respective fields, now the party needs to get ready for the elections and so it has been decided to have a bigger organisation," said the AAP leader.
"Right from taluka, district, city and state committees, frontal organisations will be formed very soon, in which everyone in the party will get a role. It will be a big organisation and so the question does not arise of anyone being left out," said Italia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU