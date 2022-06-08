Hyderabad: Coin Museum opens to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

-
A coin exhibition, showcasing the history of coin-making and collection at the Saifabad Mint in Hyderabad was inaugurated on Tuesday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
Speaking after the inauguration, Chairman and Managing Director of India Government Mint Tripti Patra Ghosh said, "the exhibition reflects about 120 years of the history of the region as well as the nation."
The Museum will be open to the public from June 8 till June 13, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.
Tripti Patra Gosh, speaking to ANI said, "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration for us and as PM has asked to celebrate it with the people of the nation. That's why we want our people to know about Saifabad Mint which started in 1903."
"We request everyone to come and witness the rich history of coins. This is a three days program at the beginning where we are showing the evolution of the coins after independence. It is open from 10 pm to 6 pm for three days," she said.
Tripti said, "We are also making a movie on how the coins are made. We have four mints in India, so we have shown the four mints in it."
Ambrish Kumar, Deputy General Manager of IG Mint Hyderabad said, "We are displaying all types of coins from the Nizam era--- Gold coins, Ashrafis, community coins and circulation coins. We have uses the latest technology for scanning the bar code so that we can see in which year the coin was printed and the composition, diameter, and thickness. This is at par with the technology available in the USA and Canada. In upcoming years, we want to make this museum the best in Asia," he added.
