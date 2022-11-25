AAP files complaint against Manoj Tiwari for death threats to Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi party on Friday filed a complaint with the state election commission against BJP MP and other leaders in connection with the alleged death threats to Chief Minister .

"The BJP has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to defame and demoralise & the Aam Aadmi Party through negative statements in the media and unfounded conspiracies. With the MCD and Gujarat Assembly elections coming up, it is clear that and BJP are aware and may be planning a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal", the party has said in the complaint letter to State EC.

"We would like to appeal to the State Election Commission to get and others arrested and have the matter investigated and take the strongest possible action as per the mandate of the State Election Commission," the complaint reads further.

Meanwhile, addressing the media earlier in the day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed,"BJP is plotting to kill CM after failing at defaming him. BJP's fear and frustration about their certain loss in Gujarat and MCD elections is evident on the faces of their leaders now. We demand a fair probe in the matter from the Police and Election Commission".

When BJP failed in all its conspiracies to demoralise Kejriwal now Manoj Tiwari has threatened him. The language used by Manoj Tiwari proves that BJP is conspiring to kill him. Manoj Tiwari's statements have exposed the kind of conspiracy which is being strategised by BJP to kill Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia claimed, asking that Tiwari mentioned 'Arvind Kejriwal could be attacked anytime', but the question is how he knows about such an attack. This must be investigated seriously by the higher and competent authorities.

--IANS

avr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)