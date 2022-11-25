JUST IN
India shedding colonial mindset, filled with sense of pride: PM Modi
UP: Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj to have police commissionerates
Delhi HC restrains people from using Amitabh Bachchan's name, pic, voice
SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking recognition of gay marriage
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials
India rectifying past mistakes by celebrating heritage, unsung heroes: PM
India's actions guided by essence of human equality: Rajnath Singh
West Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe
Telangana HC slams 'mechanical way' of issuing GST show cause notice
Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UP to develop bus stations with modern facilities, on lines of airports
Business Standard

30% vacancy in faculty of 13 UP medical colleges, 117 at Gorakhpur

According to the medical education department, as many as 936 regular faculty and 553 contractual staff make up for the total strength of 1,489, which means there are 640 vacancies

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Medical colleges | vacancies

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Medical
Photo: iStock

The 13 state-run medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh are running with a 30 per cent vacancy, including those of professor, associate professor and assistant professor.

According to the medical education department, as many as 936 regular faculty and 553 contractual staff make up for the total strength of 1,489, which means there are 640 vacancies (30 per cent).

Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education department, explained, "Filling up faculty positions is a continuous process. Many times, contractual staff leaves after giving notice, and often they shift from one college to another. If a faculty working in Banda gets a position in his hometown in Badaun, the position in Banda will become vacant though the teacher is still on government rolls."

He said, "Fresh appointment of medical teachers is a continuous process, where both regular and contractual staff are being appointed to keep academics smooth."

Alok Kumar further said, "We have increased the number of undergraduate and PG medical seats. The impact of the initiative will be seen in the next few years with more colleges in the state having the required strength of faculty against the sanctioned positions."

Dr P.K. Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow, said, "Faculty is the most significant part for a medical college and lack of it causes problems for students."

The maximum (117) posts are vacant at Gorakhpur's medical college against the total 257 positions sanctioned for various departments.

--IANS

amita/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.