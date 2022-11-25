JUST IN
Business Standard

Quarrel amongst residents in Noida's Hyde Park society, video surfaces

It is alleged that flower pots outside the houses were broken in the altercation that took place on Thursday night

Topics
noida | housing society

IANS  |  Noida 

Hyde park quarrel
Hyde park quarrel (Photo: AOA)

The video of a fight between two groups in Hyde Park society of Noida has surfaced online.

It is alleged that flower pots outside the houses were broken in the altercation that took place on Thursday night. Many residents gathered in the society after the incident and the ruckus continued till late night.

According to sources, the fight was a result of a dispute regarding Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections in the society located in Sector 78. A team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control. One of the parties accused the other side of misbehaving with women.

SHO Sharad Kant said that some of the accused were in an inebriated state during the incident.

Disputes regarding the AOA have also taken place earlier in the society, said sources.

--IANS

pkt/fs/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:05 IST

