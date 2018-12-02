Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, journalist arrested in Odisha for tweets, hospitalised

Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who was jailed after being arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha's culture and state legislators, was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of illness, said officials Sunday.

Mitra, who was arrested on October 23 and lodged in the high-security Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar, was admitted to Bhubaneswar’s state-run Capital Hospital.

He was treated for an ailment in the surgery department late Saturday night and his condition is stable, said Chandrika Prasad Das, director of Capital Hospital.

During a visit to the Sun Temple in September, the Delhi-based journalist and researcher had posted a video on his Twitter handle, allegedly criticising Odisha, its people, Lord Jagannath, Konark temple and Odisha lawmakers.

The Odisha Assembly had on November 17 pardoned Mitra after he gave an "unconditional and unreserved" apology for his statement against lawmakers.

The assembly accepted the recommendations made by a House Committee which was set up to enquire into the question of alleged breach of privilege relating to the statement made by Mitra.

The committee was set up on September 20 following concerns expressed by MLAs cutting across party lines. During its six sittings, the Committee met Mitra and sought his affidavit on the matter. He had allegedly dubbed the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as "buddu" (stupid).