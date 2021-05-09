DATA STORY: Sharp drop in new active Covid cases, but India's tally still up by 400,000+

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 13,202 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,736,648. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.38 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 403,738 cases to take its total caseload to 22,296,414. And, with 4,092 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 242,362, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,023,532 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 169,439,663. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 18,317,404 – or 82.15 per cent of total caseload – with 386,444 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
With a daily increase of 403,738 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 21,892,676 on Saturday to 22,296,414 – an increase of 1.8%. Death toll has reached 242,362, with 4,092 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,738,957 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 20.38% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.22% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far administered 169,439,663 vaccine doses. That is 808.89 per cent of its total caseload, and 12.18 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (22602701), Rajasthan (18773508), Uttar Pradesh (18247666), Gujarat (17739860), and West Bengal (16015635).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (293911), Gujarat (277739), Delhi (263547), Uttarakhand (258046), and J&K (246469).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 13,202, compared with 78,282 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (14451), Karnataka (12200), Madhya Pradesh (7063), Odisha (4122), and Tamil Nadu (4046).
With 386444 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 82.15%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.38%), Sikkim (1.71%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.49%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 390,536 — 4,092 deaths and 386,444 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.05%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37.9 days, and for deaths at 40.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (56578), Karnataka (47563), Kerala (41971), Tamil Nadu (27397), and Uttar Pradesh (26636).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (68.65%), Karnataka (69.94%), Goa (70.74%), Rajasthan (72.28%), and Himachal Pradesh (73.72%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,865,428 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 302,275,471. The test positivity rate recorded was 21.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (17.31%), Goa (16.45%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (12.07%), Chandigarh (11.36%), and Kerala (11.04%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (46.22%), West Bengal (30.67%), Karnataka (30.29%), Sikkim (29.33%), and Himachal Pradesh (28.97%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (948724), J&K (558891), Kerala (473659), Karnataka (397730), and Uttarakhand (358238).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5053336), Karnataka (1886448), Kerala (1866827), Uttar Pradesh (1480315), and Tamil Nadu (1351362).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 56,578 new cases to take its tally to 5053336. The state has added 579,942 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 47,563 cases to take its tally to 1886448.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 41,971 cases to take its tally to 1866827.
Uttar Pradesh has added 26,636 cases to take its tally to 1480315.
Tamil Nadu has added 27,397 cases to take its tally to 1351362.
Delhi has added 17,364 cases to take its tally to 1310231.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 20,065 to 1265439.
