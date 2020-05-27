Actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19, says family in isolation

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who earlier revealed his diagnosis, said on Wednesday that he is now free from Covid-19 infection.

The actor said his third test has come negative, but his family members continue to be in isolation as a precautionary measure.

"My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints.

"I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures," Kumar said in a statement.

The 74-year-old actor earlier told PTI that he had visited a hospital for a routine medical check-up on May 14, where the Covid-19 test was mandatory.



"A few weeks ago, I had to undergo a routine medical procedure for which, under the government's guideline at the time, a Covid-19 test was mandatory. My daughter accompanied me for the testing and we joked and laughed and generally remained upbeat, certain that this was just a formality, and we would get on with our normal lives soon enough," recalled Kumar.

While he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he remained "asymptomatic", Kumar had said.

"The test results came back positive. Within the hour, we cordoned off a floor at home and turned it into an isolation zone."

The actor later said he is relieved after testing negative.

Kumar, whose films credits include "Vishwatma", "Patthar Ke Phool", "Dhadkan", "Mujhse Dosti Karoge", also thanked the doctors and support staff at the hospital for their service.

"The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone's vitamin intake...

"For being by our side in these challenging times, I'd like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff," he added.

Kumar is the son of late veteran actor Jeevan.