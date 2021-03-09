Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid, goes into home quarantine

-
ALSO READ
Haryana coronavirus update: 26 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,250 new cases
Chandigarh coronavirus update: One more Covid-19 death, 88 fresh cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 mn after 30-day spike
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
-
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.
Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."
The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."
On Monday evening, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.
In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu had tested positive for COVID-19.
She had shared on Instagram, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance."
On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Sanju', the biopic of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir has two films in the pipeline 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor.
He is currently working on 'Animal' and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU