Chandigarh coronavirus update: One more Covid-19 death, 88 fresh cases

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Coronavirus
Representative image

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 88 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,410 in the Union Territory, while one more death pushed the toll to 298, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 881 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

A total of 103 patients were discharged after recovering from infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cured persons to 17,231 in the UT.

The bulletin said 1,57,056 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,37,802 tested negative while reports of 123 samples are awaited.

First Published: Thu, December 10 2020. 22:38 IST

