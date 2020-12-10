JUST IN
Petition sent to WTO calling for Covid-19 vaccine universalisation
Haryana coronavirus update: 26 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,250 new cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,676, while 1,250 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,49,329 on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Representative image

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,676, while 1,250 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,49,329 on Thursday, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities included four each in Faridabad, Hisar and Panipat and three in Bhiwani district, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (398) and Faridabad (182).

Haryana has 11,456 active cases and a COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.33 per cent, according to the bulletin.

First Published: Thu, December 10 2020. 22:38 IST

