Haryana coronavirus update: 26 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,250 new cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,676, while 1,250 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,49,329 on Thursday, according to a bulletin.
The new fatalities included four each in Faridabad, Hisar and Panipat and three in Bhiwani district, the state health department's daily bulletin said.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (398) and Faridabad (182).
Haryana has 11,456 active cases and a COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.33 per cent, according to the bulletin.
