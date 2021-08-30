Afghan situation raises new security questions, says Rajnath Singh

The current happenings in have raised new security questions, Defence Minister said Monday, asserting the Central government is alert and capable of dealing with any situation.

He also said no anti- force should be allowed to encourage terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the developments in

He was addressing the third Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture organised by Panjab University on the issue of security.

"What is happening in neighbouring is raising new questions in terms of security and our government is keeping a watch on the developments there," said Singh in his address delivered through video conferencing.

Along with the security of Indians, Singh said, "Our government also wants that anti- forces do not encourage terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the development there."



"We have some more concerns which can become challenges from the point of view of national security," he added.

Singh said the Modi-led government at the Centre is alert and capable of dealing with any situation.

The took control of Afghanistan on August 15, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a vexatious two-decade war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)