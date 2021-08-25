Taliban say religious scholars will lead govt in Afghanistan

The have said that religious scholars will lead the upcoming government in as the country's government collapsed over a week ago when the terror group seized Kabul, a media report said.

At a gathering in Kabul, the said that their 20 years of struggle should not go in vain and religious scholars should take the lead and be the core of the upcoming government in The terror group had invited tens of religious scholars in a grand gathering to ask their cooperation in forging a sound political system and inviting people to support the future government, Afghanistan's Khaama Press said on Monday.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, said that they are creating an all-inclusive government in which the rights of all people will be secured.

"Irrespective of the partisan, lingual, and sectarian values, the people should come together and work for the development of as Afghans," Khaama quoted him as saying.

The are in talks with intra-Afghan leaders in an attempt to form a government.

Mujahid has denied accusations that the Taliban are smuggling weaponry and military vehicles to other countries.

On August 15, the terror group entered the presidential palace in soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the Afghan capital. The Taliban announced the end of the war and gave general amnesty to everyone.

However, is witnessing heavy chaos as a large number of people are approaching the Hamid Karzai Airport in a bid to flee the country.

