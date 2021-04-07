11 new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 12,376

-
Nagaland on Wednesday reported 11
fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 12,376, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
He said the new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kohima and Dimapur districts.
"11 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today, Kohima-6, Dimapur-5. Also, 2 +ve patients have recovered in Kohima," said the Health minister in a tweet.
Nagaland currently has 142 active COVID-19 cases while 11,982 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health department, Dr Denis Hangsing said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.81 per cent, said Dr Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 91, while 159 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
A total of 1,37,507 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 75,626 on RT-PCR, 37,560 on TrueNat and 24,321 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.
Meanwhile, state Immunisation officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said 71,515 people have so far been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thur said of the total people inoculated in the state, 38,518 are frontline workers, 12,293 are healthcare professionals, 13,843 senior citizens and 6,861 people above 45 years.
A total of 17,276 frontline workers, 8,557 healthcare workers 438 senior citizens and 248 persons above 45 years have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
