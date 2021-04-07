Nashik district sees 4,122 Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

district in on



Wednesday reported the highest number of 4,122 positive cases in a day, taking the tally of infections to 2,11,786 while 24 fatalities pushed the toll to 2,553, officials said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,76,823 on Wednesday with 3,856 people being discharged during the day, they said.

With 11,441 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for in the district has gone up to 8,26,842, officials said.

