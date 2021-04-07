Nashik district sees 4,122 Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

-
-
Nashik district in Maharashtra on
Wednesday reported the highest number of 4,122 coronavirus positive cases in a day, taking the tally of infections to 2,11,786 while 24 fatalities pushed the toll to 2,553, officials said.
The count of recoveries rose to 1,76,823 on Wednesday with 3,856 people being discharged during the day, they said.
With 11,441 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in the Nashik district has gone up to 8,26,842, officials said.
