African Swine Fever: Tripura to order culling of pigs in Sepahijala farm

After African Swine Fever cases were reported in a breeding farm in Sepahijala district, the Tripura government on Wednesday decided to go in for mass culling of infected pigs at the farm.
Animal Resource Development Department Minister Bhagaban Das on Wednesday said that the department had taken the decision of mass culling of the pigs infected with African Swine Fever in Tripura's government-run breeding farm located at Devipur in Sepahijala district.
"The carcasses of the dead pigs had been dumped in a confined location. Those who are still alive have been quarantined," he said. .
Asked about the volume of losses, the Minister said, "Over hundred pigs have died already in the farm. The losses would be close to Rs 20 to 22 lakh. All our senior officials have been in Gujarat for a programme. They are reaching soon and we will decide our future course of action accordingly."
The Minister informed that pigs that are being reared in private capacity would also be culled in lieu of proper compensation decided by the Government of India.
