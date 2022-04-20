PM Modi launches developmental projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit tribal-dominated Dahod on April 21: Gujarat BJP chief
SC order on developmental projects applicable not just to SilverLine: HC
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of developmental works in Jammu today
PM Modi inaugurates 27 developmental projects worth Rs 2,095 cr in Varanasi
Vibrant Gujarat Summit postponed by state govt due to COVID-19 surge
-
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat on Wednesday, Asia's largest dome in Dahod marked the grandeur of the mega event.
PM Modi said that Dahod city in Gujarat is going to be a big centre of Make in India and the government's initiative to boost local manufacturing will get the speed with the workshop here set up in the pre-Independence period for the overhaul of steam locomotives being upgraded to produce electric locomotives.
Addressing a programme at the launch of development initiatives in Dahod, he said that demand for electric locomotives is rising abroad. "Dahod will play a big role in meeting this demand," he said. The Prime Minister said India is among few countries to produce powerful locomotives of 9,000 Horsepower.
Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the production unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for the periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to an electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements."Dahod is now going to become a big centre for Make In India. The workshop for steam locomotives that came up before independence will now give impetus to Make In India. A factory worth Rs 20,000 crore is going to be set up in Dahod," he said.The Prime Minister said the Centre and state governments were working to solve problems faced by the tribal community.
The Prime Minister also unveiled development projects related to Panchmahal. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU