Air India unplugged: Modi govt's final attempt and the story so far

The Government’s attempt at the strategic sale of the carrier had a failed landing when not even a single buyer bid to buy the airlines. Experts say that this is mainly because the terms of the sale were prohibitive. Retaining a 24% right was believed as the government retains its right to interfere in how the airline is run. As per some reports, the government would have also added a clause that Air India employees cannot be fired for at least a year after the airline is bought. Even after that, the government will have to decide on a voluntary retirement scheme. Air India has one of the highest for employees to aircraft ratio.