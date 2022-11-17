After improvement over past few days, Delhi AQI dips to 'poor' today

Air quality in Delhi-NCR further dipped into the 'poor' category on Thursday morning with an overall AQI at 249, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality deteriorated from the 'moderate' category a day ago.

Delhi had been witnessing significant improvement in the AQI over the last few days

New Delhi's air quality had improved on Wednesday to the "moderate" category. However, this morning the national capital was shrouded in a layer of smog.

The AQI was 235 at Gurugram, 300 at Noida and 266 at IIT Delhi, all in the poor category.

According to the SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 176 this morning.

The air pollution levels in Delhi came down to the 'poor' category from 'very poor' on Tuesday as the national capital recorded an AQI of 221.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)