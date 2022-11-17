UN: India voices concerns on energy, food security due to Ukraine conflict

India on Wednesday voiced its growing concern about energy and around the world due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on Ukraine, India's top ambassador to the UN, underscored the adverse impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially the developing countries.

"The impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, but Global South is especially facing serious economic consequences. We are seeing the growing concern on energy and from the conflict after severe stress due to the pandemic," said India's Permanent Representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj.

"We very much hope that UN facilitated Black Sea grains and fertiliser package deal will be renewed in the coming days and that this will be implemented by all parties earnestly in all aspects," she added.

The latest UNSC briefing comes as millions of people in Ukraine are without electricity, water or heating today following a wave of missile attacks that hit critical infrastructure in at least 16 of the country's 24 regions, and in the capital Kyiv.

The new wave of missile attacks - the largest on energy infrastructure since the start of the war according to the Ministry of Energy - has also caused widespread delays in trains across the country and left millions of people without telecommunications, according to the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

The damage to civilian infrastructure comes at a critical time when the temperature is dropping below zero, raising concerns about a serious humanitarian crisis during the harsh Ukrainian winter if people are unable to heat their homes.

Permanent Representative Kamboj said India remains concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. ...We thus stand ready to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation," she said.

On Wednesday, OHCHR said the new wave of missile attacks - the largest on energy infrastructure since the start of the war according to the Ministry of Energy - has caused widespread delays in trains across the country and left millions of people without telecommunications.

"Power outages are affecting between 80 and 90 per cent of people in the regions like the western Ternopil or Lviv and affecting water pumping systems in the western Ivano-Frankivska region and eastern Kharkiv region. People in other regions and cities across the country face similar challenges," the UN agency said.

