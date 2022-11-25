UP: Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj to have police commissionerates

The cabinet gave its approval on Friday for setting up a commissionerate in Agra, Ghaziabad and districts.

In the system, a commissioner of heads the district department or commissionerate, which is also vested with powers of an executive magistrate under various acts.

The decision has been taken due to the increase in population, importance of these districts and to provide better policing and maintain law and order, Urban Development Minister Arvind Sharma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the approval during a cabinet meeting, Sharma told the media in Lucknow.

Sharma said the entire districts of Agra, Ghaziabad and would be brought under the commissionerate system after completing all formalities.

These districts will be declared metropolitan areas to set up the commissionerate system, he said.

The state will have a commissionerate system of policing in seven districts out of the total 75 districts now.

Earlier, it was implemented in Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi in March 2021, and in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, where Noida is located, in January 2020.

