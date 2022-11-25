JUST IN
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials
India rectifying past mistakes by celebrating heritage, unsung heroes: PM
India's actions guided by essence of human equality: Rajnath Singh
West Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe
Telangana HC slams 'mechanical way' of issuing GST show cause notice
Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio True 5G across all districts
Assam continues 'advisory' against travel to Meghalaya amid border row
Rajasthan approves rural tourism scheme, homeless upliftment policy
Delhi's minimum temperature at 7.8 deg C, AQI in 'poor' category at 273
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials
Business Standard

SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking recognition of gay marriage

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General R Venkataramani on two pleas by gay couples seeking a direction that their marriage be recognised under the special marriage law

Topics
Supreme Court | indian government | LGBTQ

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gay, LGBTQ
Representative image. Photo: wikimedia.org

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General R Venkataramani on two pleas by gay couples seeking a direction that their marriage be recognised under the special marriage law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli heard the brief submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before issuing the notices on the pleas.

Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Liberty to serve the central agency. Notice be also issued to the Attorney General for India, the bench said.

The pleas sought direction seeking recognition of the marriage of two gay couples under the the Special Marriage Act.

One plea was filed by gay couple Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang who live in Hyderabad.

The second plea was filed by gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj.

They seek a direction that the right to marry a person of one's choice be extended to persons belonging to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender and Queer).

The plea said that non-recognition of same-sex marriages is violative of right to equality and right to life under articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 2018 had unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.