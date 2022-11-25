JUST IN
India's actions guided by essence of human equality: Rajnath Singh
West Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe
Telangana HC slams 'mechanical way' of issuing GST show cause notice
Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio True 5G across all districts
Assam continues 'advisory' against travel to Meghalaya amid border row
Rajasthan approves rural tourism scheme, homeless upliftment policy
Delhi's minimum temperature at 7.8 deg C, AQI in 'poor' category at 273
Vigilance directorate suggests probe into Delhi govt school classrooms scam
FIFA World Cup 2022 logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Want to build a global news brand; NDTV takeover a 'responsibility': Adani
Business Standard

India's actions guided by essence of human equality: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India doesn't believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others and asserted the country's actions are guided by the essence of human equality

Topics
Rajnath Singh | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said India doesn't believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others and asserted the country's actions are guided by the essence of human equality and dignity that is part of its ancient ethos.

In his address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2022 held here, he also said India has always seen security and prosperity as a "collective pursuit" of the entire humankind.

"It is my firm belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then we can think of creating a global order that is beneficial for all of us," Singh said.

The defence minister said that now "we require to elevate the paradigm of collective security" to a level of shared interests and shared security.

"India believes in a multi-aligned policy which is realised through diverse engagements through multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for prosperity for all," Singh said.

To talk of the security paradigm, national security should not be considered a zero-sum game, and "we should strive to create a win-win situation for all," he added.

The defence minister also asserted that "a strong, prosperous India wouldn't be built at cost of others. Rather, India is here to help other nations realise their full potential".

"India doesn't believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others. India's actions are guided by the essence of human equality and dignity, part of our ancient ethos and its strong moral foundation," Singh said at the IPRD 2022.

The fourth edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), an apex-level international annual conference of the Indian Navy, began here on Wednesday. The IPRD seeks to foster an exchange of ideas and promote deliberations on regionally relevant maritime issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.