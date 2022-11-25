JUST IN
CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials
India rectifying past mistakes by celebrating heritage, unsung heroes: PM
India's actions guided by essence of human equality: Rajnath Singh
West Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe
Telangana HC slams 'mechanical way' of issuing GST show cause notice
Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case
Gujarat becomes first state to get Jio True 5G across all districts
Assam continues 'advisory' against travel to Meghalaya amid border row
Rajasthan approves rural tourism scheme, homeless upliftment policy
Delhi's minimum temperature at 7.8 deg C, AQI in 'poor' category at 273
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India rectifying past mistakes by celebrating heritage, unsung heroes: PM
Business Standard

CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

The CBI filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, officials said

Topics
CBI | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi Excise policy scam case, officials said.

Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, they said.

The agency has kept the probe open, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.