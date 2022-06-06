PM Modi addresses Rotary Convention, calls India land of Buddha, Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie
PM Modi to lay foundation for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal today
PM Modi, Prez Kovind, VP Naidu greet nation on occasion of Buddha Purnima
FIR against Hindu religious leader for justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is the land of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi who showed in action what living for others is all about.
The Prime Minister made the remark while virtually addressing the Rotary International World Convention.
Calling the Rotarians a true mix of "success and service", he said, "Every Rotary gathering of this scale is like mini-global assembly. There is diversity and vibrancy."
Noting the two Mottos of Rotary "Service Above Self" and "One Profits Most Who Serves Best", the Prime Minister said that these are important principles for the welfare of the entire humankind and resonate with the "teachings of our saints and sages".
Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Modi said, "We all exist in an interdependent, interrelated and interconnected world. That is why it is important that individuals, organisations and governments work together to make our planet more prosperous and sustainable."
He praised Rotary International for working "hard" on several causes that have a positive impact on the earth. "India is leading in efforts for environmental protection. Sustainable development is the need of the hour. Inspired by our centuries old ethos of staying in harmony with nature, the 1.4 billion Indians are making every possible effort to make our earth cleaner and greener."
He also listed India's initiatives like International Solar Alliance, "One Sun, One World, One Grid", and LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment. He also said that India's commitments on Net Zero by 2070 were also appreciated by the world community.
The Prime Minister said that as India is home to one seventh of humanity, at such a scale, any achievement of India will have a positive impact on the world. He cited Covid-19 vaccine story and efforts to achieve elimination of tuberculosis by 2025, five years before the global target of 2030, as examples.
Prime Minister Modi invited the Rotary family to support these efforts at the grassroots and also asked them to observe Yoga Day all over the world in large numbers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU