Agra to soon have centre of excellence, tech park: Chandrashekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday said will soon have a centre of excellence and a tech park.

The minister was in to launch seven new internet exchange nodes.

The seven new nodes were launched for Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut and Kanpur under the Digital campaign and Digital India. Gautam Budhh Nagar already has an internet exchange node.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel.

Talking to reporters, Chandrashekhar told reporters, "Soon, will have a centre of excellence and a tech park. We have a strategy that there should be a centre of excellence and infrastructure so that investors across the globe invest in "



He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are making all efforts to develop the state a hub of technology across the globe.

"When UP becomes a hub of technology and electronics, more jobs and businesses will increase in the state. We have come up with the centre of excellence in Lucknow and will soon have it in Meerut and Agra," he added.

When asked about the 5G technology, he said the telecom department will decide about its timing.

MP from Agra and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel had urged for promoting the Agra city as an IT hub.

