Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'

-
ALSO READ
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka CM Bommai to meet Union Minister over inter-state water dispute
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
Karnataka set to upgrade 250 primary health centres this year: Bommai
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the violence that erupted in the city over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously.
He was responding to reporters' query on the action taken against those involved in arson and violence here recently after an objectionable post surfaced on the social media on April 16. If a police station was attacked in an organised manner by a mob then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it, the CM said. Asked whether the government would initiate bull-dozer kind of action, Bommai said there are various ways of taking action.
We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. "It will be a Karnataka model," he added. Amid a rise in COVID cases in parts of the country, Bommai said, The Centre has issued directions to be cautious with regard to COVID. For the past eight to 10 days, cases are on the rise here and there, especially in Kerala and Maharashtra.
Hence, the Prime Minister himself will address the chief ministers through video conference on the COVID situation in the country and the measures to be taken. Taking lessons from the three COVID-19 waves in the past, experts have stressed on the need to be careful, the Chief Minister said.
He added that a COVID-19 protocol will be prepared to tackle the disease. Reacting to another question on the alleged bomb threats received by some schools in the city about a fortnight ago, Bommai said every aspect of it is being investigated. He said officials have been directed to probe it thoroughly to ascertain where the email originated from and who sent it. We have taken it very seriously. We will go to the bottom of the case, the chief Minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU