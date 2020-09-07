Ahmedabad Covid-19 count reaches 32,696 with 172 new cases; three die

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad



district rose to 32,696 on Monday with addition of 172 new cases, health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,753, it said.

A total of 81 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 26,929, the department said.

149 of the 172 cases were reported from city while rural parts added 23 patients.

All the three fatalities occurred in the city.

