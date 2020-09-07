JUST IN
Ahmedabad Covid-19 count reaches 32,696 with 172 new cases; three die

Covid-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 32,696 on Monday with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said

Ahmedabad | Gujarat | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad

district rose to 32,696 on Monday with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,753, it said.

A total of 81 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 26,929, the department said.

149 of the 172 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while rural parts added 23 patients.

All the three fatalities occurred in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 20:53 IST

