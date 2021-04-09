Indian couple found dead at in US after four-year-old girl seen crying

-
An Indian couple was found dead at
their home in the US after neighbours saw their four-year-old daughter crying alone in the balcony of their house, family sources said on Friday.
The bodies of Balaji Bharat Rudrawar (32) and his wife Arati Balaji Rudrawar (30) were found at their New Jersey home on Wednesday after their neighbours saw the child crying and informed the local police who then entered the house, Balaji's father Bharat Rudrawar told PTI.
The local police there informed Bharat Rudrawar of the tragedy on Thursday. There is no clarity yet on the cause of the death, he said, adding the US police said they will share findings of the autopsy report.
"My daughter-in-law was seven months pregnant," he said. "We had been to their house and were planning a trip to the US again," he said.
"I am not aware of any possible motive. They were a happy family and had lovely neighbours," he said when asked if he suspected foul play.
"I was informed by the US authorities that it will take at least 8 to 10 days for the bodies to reach India after necessary formalities," he said.
"My granddaughter is now with a friend of my son. He had several friends in the local Indian community, which comprises over 60 per cent of the population in New Jersey," he said.
Balaji Rudrawar, an IT professional from Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district had moved with his wife to the US in August 2015 after they got married in December 2014, said his father, a businessman from the temple town, around 500 km from Mumbai.
