Air India flight carrying 182 Indians from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

An Express flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from war-torn landed here from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson said.

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am, he said.

An aircraft to bring back Indian nationals from had left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Bucharest on Monday.

This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit since February 27.

