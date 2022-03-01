Delhi Metro resumes operations with full capacity as Covid curbs lift

services with full passenger capacity resumed on Monday as authorities lifted all curbs following improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Till 8 pm, the had registered nearly 32.9 lakh journeys for the day, officials said.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

The corresponding journey figures for the three preceeding Mondays were -- 23.66 lakh (February 7), 27.93 lakh (February 14) and 31.95 lakh on February 21, the officials said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to withdraw all Covid restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine amount for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in schools from April 1.

" services have resumed today without any restrictions on passenger occupancy after a long time," the said in a statement.

" expresses its thanks and gratitude to its passengers for following the protocols during the pandemic. Indeed, without your cooperation, we could not have operated the metro despite the constraints posed by the pandemic," it said.

All the gates have been reopened as the restrictions have been lifted, the officials said. Earlier, only a limited number of gates were operational.

The urban transporter also tweeted to inform commuters about the development.

In the days ahead as well, shall continue to try its best to provide a safe and comfortable journey.

"However, let us remember that Covid is not over yet. In order to ensure a safe journey, let us follow all necessary protocols such as: Wearing of masks regularly, adequate social distancing, frequent hand sanitisation," it said in a tweet.

The DMRC said it shall also continue to maintain the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for the passengers. The trains and stations are being frequently sanitised and all the guidelines in place shall be stringently followed, it added.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

