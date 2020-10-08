Air India to operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney from Oct 10

on Wednesday announced that it will start operating additional flights from New to between October 10 and 14, amid the central government's 'Unlock 5' phase.

" will operate additional flights from to between 10th & 14th October 2020," tweeted

The airline mentioned that limited seats would be available due to the COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the Australian authorities.

"Limited seats available due to quarantine restrictions by Australian Authorities. Booking will open today at 1600 hrs (IST) through AI Website, Booking Offices and Call Centre," it said in the tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

