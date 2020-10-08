Punjab CM directs procurement agencies to pay pending dues of farmers

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM appeals to farmers to maintain law and order during Bharat Bandh
Lockdown 4.0: Punjab to re-start local bus services in phased manner
Farm bills 2020: Protests by farmers disrupts life in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM slams SAD prez Sukhbir Badal over 'U-turn on farm ordinances'
Punjab minister, two MLAs test Covid-19 positive ahead of assembly session
-
With the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday sanctioning a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) amount of Rs 30,220.82 crore for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 for the month of October, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed all procurement agencies to pay pending payments of farmers against the already procured grain within 24 hours.
Disclosing this, an official spokesperson said the total expected amount of CCL required for the entire paddy procurement season is Rs 35,552 crore, of which Rs 30,220.82 crore has been released and the balance amount would be released as per the standard practice of revising the amount at the end of this month while sanctioning the CCL for November.
According to a press statement from Punjab Chief Minister's Office, expressing satisfaction at the pace of procurement, Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the Food and Civil Supplies Minister to ensure prompt lifting of the produce and release of payment to farmers within the stipulated timeframe of 72 hours for the procurement to be undertaken now.
The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction with 15.6 LMT of paddy procured by various agencies till date. With 27.36 Lakh hectares of area under paddy cultivation, Punjab is targeting procurement of 171 Lakh Metric Tonnes in the ongoing season which began on September 27, said the spokesperson.
Elaborate arrangements have been made by the government to ensure hassle-free and safe procurement amid COVID-19. The Punjab Mandi Board has already notified nearly 4000 Purchase Centres for seamless procurement of paddy, thus ensuring strict adherence to Covid safety protocols, the spokesperson added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU