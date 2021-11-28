Air pollution: Delhi environment minister to hold review meeting on Monday

-
-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the capital, officials said.
The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry, an official said.
The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on a public interest litigation pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday.
The Delhi government had on Thursday re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.
Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume and government offices will reopen from Monday.
However, the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.
On November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.
Four days later, it extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi.
