Delhi govt lifts ban on construction and demolition activities: Gopal Rai

The government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister said on Monday.

Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.

We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi, he said.

The government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat and minimise its health effects.

