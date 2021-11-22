Delhi govt lifts ban on construction and demolition activities: Gopal Rai

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt calls upon Centre to hold emergency meeting on stubble burning
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Gopal Rai to hold meeting to review restrictions in Delhi due to pollution
Gopal Rai to chair meeting over panel's suggestion on Delhi pollution today
Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi
-
The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.
Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.
We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi, he said.
The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU