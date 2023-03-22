Airbus partners with BITS Pilani to upskill professionals in Data Analytics

-
-
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Wednesday said Airbus in India has collaborated with its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division to help upskill some of their professionals in Data Analytics.
"These are eventful times for the Indian aerospace sector, in the growth and development of which Airbus has played an important role for over five decades as an aircraft supplier," BITS Pilani Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement Director G Sundar said in a statement.
The breadth and rigour of the programme will aim to fulfil the aspirations of those employees, while the customisation will help address some of the organisation's goals in this constantly evolving technology sector, he added.
Suraj Chettri, Regional Director - Human Resources at Airbus India and South Asia, said, "At Airbus, our employees are empowered to craft their development journey in line with their aspirations. This development can happen with the help of a well-curated learning path especially designed considering the rapid growth and the demands of the industry".
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:36 IST
