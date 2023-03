After 25 years, Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews website 'DPReview'

has announced that it will be shutting down its go-to camera reviews website "DPReview" in the near future after nearly 25 years of operation.

"The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content," said Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com.

Moreover, the company said that "the decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year".

DPReview was founded in 1998 in England and was purchased by in 2007, who relocated the team to Seattle in the US in 2010 to be closer to its headquarters.

Meanwhile, has stopped selling magazine and newspaper subscriptions through Kindle Newsstand as of March 9, and also stated that it will stop delivering current Kindle Newsstand subscriptions in September.

Kindle Newsstand lets people read Kindle-specific versions of publications right on their devices.

Further, Amazon announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR earlier this week.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan ("OP2") this past week, "I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks a" mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch".

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January.

