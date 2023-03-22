JUST IN
G20 Agriculture Working Group delegates to visit Haryana on March 31

Delegates of the G20 second Agriculture Working Group will visit Haryana to interact with state officers on March 31, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

India's G20 presidency
Delegates of the G20 second Agriculture Working Group will visit Haryana to interact with state officers on March 31, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday.

He said the delegates would be apprised of milestones achieved by the state, especially in the field of agriculture.

He also reviewed preparations for the visit of the delegation with state functionalities.

According to Kaushal, 100 delegates of the G20 Agriculture Working Group will visit the historical Yadavindra Gardens, which was created in the 17th century by architect Nawab Fidai Khan.

In recent times, it has been renamed as Yadavindra Garden in memory of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh of the former princely state of Patiala.

In the meeting, it was informed that selfie points have been identified in the garden for delegates to capture photos and moments for themselves.

A programme showcasing the Haryanvi Culture will also be organised on this occasion.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare will also accompany the delegates.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:16 IST

