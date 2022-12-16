JUST IN
Need wide-body planes for capturing long-haul segment: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Amit Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17
India, Kazakhstan start joint military drill in Meghalaya
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile
New Delhi hosts India-Japan consultation, focus on bilateral ties
47 million tune in to watch first 58 Fifa World Cup matches on TV
Circumstantial evidence enough to hold public servant guilty of graft: SC
India should protect legitimate rights, interests of Vivo: Chinese media
LS passes bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities
Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NBWs issued against two absconding accused
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Nuclear plants are 'well protected' from all types of intrusions: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Airlines, not airports, ask passengers to come 3.5 hrs before flight: DIAL

Not the airport, but airline companies have asked passengers to reach the airport 3.5 hours before departure, said a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official on Thursday

Topics
Indian airports | Indian airlines | DIAL

ANI  General News 

Singapore is hosting a two-day job fair through May 28 targeting everyone from graduates to mid-career professionals and former aviation workers who quit during the Covid crisis. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Not the airport, but airline companies have asked passengers to reach the airport 3.5 hours before departure, said a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official on Thursday.

According to the DIAL Deputy MD, airline companies have asked travellers to come over three and a half hours before flights from the Delhi airport.

"Airlines have given an advisory to come 3.5 hours before departure, not the airport. Airlines are giving the advisory for their comfort," Narayan Rao DIAL deputy MD told ANI.

Rao added that within a month the airport will be able to tackle congestion issues. However, he stressed that "post-Covid the number of passengers has gone up and bags too. That's why this sudden congestion has been reported."

Meanwhile, the Airline companies have blamed the airport authorities for not clarifying the situation leading to chaos at the Delhi Airport.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the airport and inspected the situation of congestion and directed all stakeholders associated with Delhi airport to ensure that efforts are made to avoid congestion in view of the congestion situation at the airport.

"Dial has increased screening machines from 13 to 20 and we installed a real-time data machine at the entry gate of airport premises. The situation is temporary, it'll be normal soon. The number of passengers has increased post-Covid. All steps including increasing the number of screening machines have been taken. We are strictly working with the government," DIAL group deputy MD Narayan Rao said on crowding at Delhi airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian airports

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 06:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.