Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for misusing central investigative agencies

Hours after multiple search operations were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday lashed out at the Centre by alleging that the Central investigation agencies are being 'misused' and demanded that investigations should be carried out in a transparent manner.
"Central investigation agencies have the right (to search and raid) but they should not be misused. I don't know why this action has been taken against state minister Anil Parab. All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner," Ajit Pawar said while addressing a press conference here today.
He added, "The central agency exercises these powers in different ways. You have seen how ED, IT, etc., carry out their investigations. Action has also been taken against my relatives. Central agencies have the power to investigate. Central agencies have got the right from the law itself, but it has to be seen that it is not misused."
Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab after the agency filed a case under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The raids were carried out at Parab's official as well as a private residence. In September 2021, Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against the former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.
On April 8 this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Bombay High Court stated that Deshmukh was the "mastermind" behind the money laundering case and that he had misused his official position to amass wealth.
