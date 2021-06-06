Alarming law, order situation in WB says Gov Dhankhar; summons Chief Secy

-
Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government over the 'rampant post-poll violence' in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday directed the Chief Secretary to brief him about the law and order scenario and steps taken by the government in response to the "grim situation" following the post-poll violence.
Sharing a letter on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Dhankhar wrote, "Extremely alarming law and order scenario Mamata Banerjee. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence."
In a series of tweets, he said, "There is rampant post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial. Disturbing that this ostracisation has graduated to social boycott & denial of benefits they are otherwise entitled. They are made to suffer "extortion fee" for living in their own house or run their own business."
He further accused the West Bengal police and Kolkata Police of engaging as an "extension of the ruling dispensation".
"Most unfortunate that state functionaries are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it. West Bengal and Kolkata police are unfortunately engaged as extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents," the Governor tweeted.
In the letter, Dhankhar alleged that "democratic values are openly shredded and trampled by ruling party harmads".
Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.
The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state.
