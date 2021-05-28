PM Modi to assess impact of Cyclone Yaas, hold meetings in West Bengal

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday hold a review meeting to assess the impact of Cyclone Yass in West Bengal along with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in the West Midnapore district.
The Prime Minister will be visiting West Bengal and Odisha today to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas which made landfall on the two coastal states.
The West Bengal Governor took to Twitter to inform about the Prime Minister's visit to the state.
"WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will receive PM Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station on May 28. PM will visit areas affected #CycloneYass in WB to assess damage to life and material. Governor Dhankhar will attend PM Review Meet with the State Government @MamataOfficial," Dhankhar tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also meet PM Modi at the air force station and will discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclonic storm. The two will also conduct aerial surveys of cyclone-affected areas in the state separately.
PM Modi will first land in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. The Prime Minister will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal's Purba Medinipur.
The Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.
During the review meeting, PM Modi advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.
Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in Odisha on May 26.
