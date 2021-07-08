All newly-appointed ministers to meet JP Nadda at BJP headquarters today

-
All newly inducted inductees in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers will meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at party headquarters on Thursday, informed party officials.
As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.
Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.
They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. These include G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya.
