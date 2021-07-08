Yamuna pollution: 12 CETPs fined Rs 12 cr for not meeting standards

-
ALSO READ
Pollution free water a fundamental right, state bound to ensure it: SC
Hundreds of trees chopped off along Yamuna river, furore on social media
Delhi bans soaps, detergents not conforming to latest BIS parameters
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
SC extends status quo on supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till April 6
-
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has imposed a fine of over Rs 12 crore on 12 common effluent treatment (CETPs) plants operating across the capital for not meeting prescribed wastewater discharge standards repetitively.
There are 24 industrial areas in the city of which 17 are connected to 13 CETPS, which treat the wastewater from the industrial units before it can be reused or discharged into the Yamuna.
Untreated wastewater and poor quality of effluent discharged from CETPs and sewage treatment plants is the major reason behind pollution in the river in Delhi, according to experts.
These 12 CETPs are in industrial areas in Jhilmil, Badli, Mayapuri, Mangolpuri, Nangloi, Okhla, Narela, Bawana, Naraina, GTK Road, Keshav Puram.
These CETPs do not comply with the requisite standards with respect to biological oxygen (30 mg/litre), total dissolved solid (2,100 mg/l), sulphate (1,000 mg/l), Sulphide (2 mg/l) etc.
The DPCC had issued several notices to these CETPs asking them to take rectification measures to meet the prescribed effluent discharge standards.
According to the DPCC, these CETPs failed to meet standards repetitively between February 2019 and February this year.
The CETP societies in these industrial areas were asked on Wednesday to deposit the environmental compensation totalling 12.05 crore to the DPCC within 15 days.
These CETPs have also been asked to inform the DPCC about the rectification measures taken within 15 days.
The 13 CETPs in Delhi have a total capacity of treating 212.3 million litres of effluent a day.
As per the Delhi CETP Act, 2000, the commissioner of industries is the authority for regulation of CETPs in the national capital.
CETP societies, formed for operation and maintenance of CETPs in Delhi, are fully responsible for their operation and maintenance.
These are required to adhere to the environmental laws and run the CETPs as per the prescribed environmental laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU