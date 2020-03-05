JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi violence: Ex-AAP councilor Tahir arrested in IB staffer's killing
Business Standard

Coronavirus: All primary schools in Delhi to remain closed till March 31

Earlier, the government to prevent spread of the virus advised its departments, autonomous bodies to suspend biometric attendance system

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Medics wearing protective suits wait for passengers to be screened at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, in Guwahati | PTI
Medics wearing protective suits wait for passengers to be screened at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, in Guwahati | PTI

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that all primary schools in the national capital will be closed till March 31 "as a precautionary measure" to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19"

Earlier, the Delhi government had advised its departments, autonomous bodies to suspend biometric attendance system. The developments came after a man from Ghaziabad, which neigbours Delhi, was tested positive for coronavirus. The middle-aged man had recent travel history to Iran. Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 30.

First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU