Coronavirus: All primary schools in Delhi to remain closed till March 31

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday announced that all primary schools in the capital will be closed till March 31 "as a precautionary measure" to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19"

Earlier, the Delhi government had advised its departments, autonomous bodies to suspend biometric attendance system. The developments came after a man from Ghaziabad, which neigbours Delhi, was tested positive for The middle-aged man had recent travel history to Iran. Total confirmed cases of in India now stands at 30.