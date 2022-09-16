All schools in Lucknow to remain closed due to heavy rain, waterlogging

-
-
Following the heavy rains that have been lashing Lucknow since the past 24-hours, the district administration, early on Friday, announced the closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh's state capital, Met Department officials said.
According to the orders of the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.
School managements have been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to the inclement weather and heavy downpour.
The order applies to all the urban and rural area schools.
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj in the next two days, Met Department officials said.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 09:31 IST