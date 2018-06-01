In pics: All women crew on board INSV Tarini meets President Kovind

What is INSV Tarani ?
INSV Tarini is the second sailboat of the Indian Navy.An all women crew onboard Tarini circumnavigated the globe for 9 months.This is the first ever circumnavigation of the globe by an all women Indian crew.
Members of the team
The all women team was captained by Lt Commander Vartika Joshi and included five other officers — Pratibha Jamwal, Aishwarya Boddapati, Patarapalli Swathi, Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the crew when it arrived near Panaji, from where it had embarked on the journey on September 10 last year
The Long Route
The expedition was sailed in six legs, with several stopovers.Covering over 21,600 nautical miles since she left Goa, INSV Tarini visited five countries and crossed the Equator twice, sailed across four continents and three oceans.
Training and Challenges faced
A specialised training was given to the crew for two years to help it learn the ropes of astronomy, meteorology, navigation, communication, seamanship and reading weather and weather maps.
Future plans
